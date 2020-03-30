Osborne confirmed as CEO at fashion chain Ted Baker

Retail

Osborne: takes role full-time (pic: LinkedIn)

Ted Baker, the fashion chain, has appointed Rachel Osborne as chief executive.

Ms Osborne, whose appointment will be effective immediately, has more than 20 years’ of brand and retail sector experience. She joined Ted Baker as chief financial officer in November 2019, before being appointed acting CEO in December.

She joined Ted Baker from Debenhams, where she had worked as CFO. Previous roles include CFO at Domino’s Pizza Group, finance director of group enterprise at Vodafone and finance & strategy director at John Lewis. She has also held senior positions at Sodexo, Kingfisher and PepsiCo.

During her short tenure at Ted Baker, Ms Osborne has been leading a significant period of change and transformation, including the development of key strategic priorities and the announcement of the sale and leaseback of the company’s headquarters at a significant premium to book value.

The board also confirms that the search for a chairman is progressing well. Sharon Baylay will continue to lead the board as acting chairman in the interim period.

Jennifer Roebuck, currently a non-executive director on the PLC board, will be taking up her previously announced leadership role of chief customer officer on 1 April and will therefore be stepping down from her non-executive position on the PLC board on that date.