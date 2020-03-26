Online livestock platform fast-tracked to beat virus

Trading partnership

Trading place: the new platform will help those unable to get to market

A groundbreaking online livestock service for the Scottish rural economy is being being launched ahead of schedule to help farmers during the coronavirus outbreak.

ANM Group, the farming co-operative based at Thainstone Mart, has fast-tracked a link up with the sales platform SellMyLivestock.co.uk.

The community-owned co-operative had planned to announce the service later this year but has accelerated work in response to the virus and public health advice surrounding social distancing.

ANM Group, a farming, food and finance business which was founded in 1872, hopes that by making the move now it will support those unable to attend live auction rings.

Chief executive, Grant Rogerson, said: “The launch of this partnership has been in the pipeline for some time but fast-tracking the roll-out we had planned seems the sensible thing to do.

“Although our marts are trading as normal – responsibly and within Government guidelines – being at the live ring is unfortunately not an option for some of our buyers and sellers at this point in time.

“We hope this service coupled with live online bidding directly into the auctions ring will provide additional routes to market for livestock producers across Scotland.”

SML is Europe’s only purpose-built livestock trading platform. Over 65,000 UK farms use the system, including over 5,000 in Scotland. SellMyLivestock has listed over £100 million of livestock, feed and bedding in the last year, more than double the previous 12 months.