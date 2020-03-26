Business Fives kicks off online corporate tournament

Business Esports launches

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Connecting businesses: esports

Business Fives, the Edinburgh-based company which runs corporate football events, has kicked off an online tournament.

The launch of Business Esports was scheduled for later this year but has been brought forward because of the current health emergency which has wiped out the normal games.

Based on the Fives model, the online tournament is free to enter, although companies are encouraged to make an optional donation to their local NHS Foundation Trust or the charity of their choosing, with the winners receiving a donation to their selected charity.

Individuals or teams of up to four people with Xbox or Play Station consoles can compete on FIFA 20.

John McClarey, Business Fives managing director, said: “The way in which we communicate and interact with our colleagues, clients and potential business partners is evolving and now is a time for solidarity.

“Beyond meeting new connections at our events, companies have used them as an opportunity to bond with colleagues.

“At their core, the events have fostered a collaborative environment where companies can have conversations with fellow professionals and we are excited to continue this through Business Esports”.

The first Business Esports FIFA tournament will be played during the evenings to minimise disruption to normal working hours and kick-off times will be staggered to suit daily schedules.

Since launching in 2016, Business Fives’ charity element has seen over 1000 companies raise in excess of £170,000.

All companies taking part will have their presence branded and additional marketing exposure will be available through sponsorship packages associated with Business Esports events.

Once companies have registered they will then receive joining instructions in advance of the tournament and be invited to our chat forums. It is envisaged that industry-specific chat forums and online tournaments will be set up eventually to allow professionals to connect with other peers via their industry sector.

Initially, counterparts throughout the UK will play together in one section. The longer-term plans for Business Esports will include other popular games subject to demand from users.