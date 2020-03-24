Olympic Games in Tokyo to be delayed by 12 months

Latest sporting event to be hit

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Tokyo Games to be delayed by a year

The Tokyo Olympic Games has become the latest major sporting event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese capital was scheduled to host the 2020 games starting in July but the International Olympic Committee has agreed to delay the sporting spectacular for 12 months.

The Olympics and Paralympics will now be rescheduled for next summer.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 organising committee released a joint statement, saying: “In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.

“Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.’

Canada and Australia had already said they would not be sending athletes to Tokyo due to the risk associated with COVID-19.

It is the first time that the Olympic Games has been put back to a different year, although it was cancelled due to World War I and World War II.