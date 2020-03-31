Oberlanders promotes pair as practice expands

Architecture

By a Daily Business reporter |



Mark Rego and Holly Small

Oberlanders, the Edinburgh-based firm of architects, has promoted Holly Small to the role of practice manager and Mark Rego to BIM manager/laboratory planning specialist.

The practice said the promotions are part of its “ongoing commitment to provide opportunity for individual growth and expansion”.

Having joined Oberlanders in 2016 as administration and quality manager, Mrs Small has been an integral part of the development and expansion of the practice over the last three and a half years as it has grown from a single Edinburgh office with 28 staff to three offices with nearly 50 staff.

In recognition of the expansion and her continuing vital role at the heart of the business support team, she now oversees business support teams across all three offices.

Mr Rego has been an integral part of the company’s science, research and commercial team since he joined in 2018, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience, particularly in laboratory planning, from his time practising in Boston in the US.

He has worked on a number of key Oberlanders projects including those for Scottish Water, Highlands & Islands Enterprise and a Biomedical Sciences Building project for the University of St Andrews. He is also a BIM practitioner and trainer.