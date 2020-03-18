New rail station ‘will match Motherwell’s plans’

Integrated hub

New look: station work will start in summer

A revamped station for Motherwell will create “a gateway to the Glasgow City Region” and help match the town’s development plans, say those behind the scheme.

Work on a regional transport integration hub at Motherwell station is scheduled to begin this year, following the appointment of contractor, Balfour Beatty.

The £14.5m project will see the station undergo redevelopment work, as well as an overhaul of the public realm outside the station building, improving links between bus and train services as well as reducing congestion.

Once complete the project will deliver:

An enhanced station forecourt and building with glazed roof and brighter, larger concourse.

Improved ticket retailing facilities.

Enhanced retail environment with food and drink offering.

Refurbished customer toilets and waiting facilities.

Improvements to pedestrian and cycling access.

Expansion of bus facility on Muir Street.

New facilities for taxis, car drop-offs and disabled parking.

Expansion of nearby park and ride facilities at Farm Street.

The project involves ScotRail, North Lanarkshire Council, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), and Transport Scotland.

It will be delivered in two phases, with work on the station redevelopment due to start by summer 2020, and the transport integration works following in 2021.

Kirsty Devlin, ScotRail Head of Projects, said: “Motherwell is ready for a railway station that matches the dynamic and forward-looking development of the town.

“Our close collaboration with North Lanarkshire Council, SPT, and Transport Scotland will deliver the best possible improvements to facilities and integrated transport options at Motherwell station.

“The improved integration of transport services and infrastructure will transform the relationship between the station and the town centre.

“It will open up a wealth of possibilities for Motherwell, creating more options and better connections for our customers; for business and leisure travel, and encourage more people to travel in a low-carbon way. It will create a gateway to Glasgow and beyond.”

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland’s director of rail said: “This multi-modal interchange will act as an attractive gateway to Lanarkshire for customers, communities, businesses and visitors.”