Mortgage pioneer joins Scottish Building Society

Scottish Building Society has appointed Stephen Brown as head of intermediaries.

Mr Brown was a pioneer as one of the UK’s first internet mortgage brokers. In the early 2000’s he became senior technical manager for moneyQuest who were at the time Scotland’s largest mortgage broker.

During his nearly two decade career he has held a variety of roles in the financial services industry. Most recently he worked in intermediary business development for Clydesdale Bank.

Mr Brown said: “Having spent nearly a decade as a mortgage broker myself I feel that at my core I have an understanding of what brokers require and what they place value in. This is something that I will not lose sight of”

Paul Denton, chief executive, said: “It’s great to welcome someone of Stephen’s calibre and experience to our top team.”