McVey makes switch from Bodies to Burges Salmon

Law

Burges Salmon continues to grow in Scotland as Amy McVey joins as director in the firm’s banking team.

Ms McVey arrives from the banking and finance team at Brodies having previously worked at The Royal Bank of Scotland.

Ms McVey’s appointment takes the firm’s banking team in Scotland to three, which also comprises partner Stuart McMillan and solicitor Stephanie Lynch.

Mr McMillan said: “Amy’s appointment is fantastic news for both our Scottish practice and for the firm.