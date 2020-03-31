McGill takes up CFO role at Sigma and joins board

Property rental sector

Private rented sector provider Sigma Capital has appointed former David Murray adviser Michael McGill to the board as group chief financial officer with immediate effect.

He was previously interim CFO at Goals Soccer Centres and also worked as group CFO at Baxters Food Group, CFO at Lomond Capital, and group finance director at Murray International Holdings.

He also had spells at John Menzies, Malcolm Group and Macdonald Hotels and Resorts.

As well as taking executive responsibility for the overall financial management of the group and its subsidiaries, he will be specifically responsible for financial matters relating to The PRS REIT, including leading a dedicated finance team that has been established to support the REIT’s ongoing growth.

Malcolm Briselden, finance director, remains in operational charge of Sigma’s finance team, working closely with Mike although he steps down from the bvoard today. Mr Briselden is focusing on Sigma’s activities outside the REIT, including London.

Mr McGill, 52, qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand in 1991.

He was appointed interim chief financial officer of Goals Soccer Centres on 18 June 2019, following the identification of material VAT underpayments and accounting irregularities.

On 31 October, Goals Soccer Centres was sold as part of a pre-pack administration process necessitated by these various financial issues.

Graham Barnet, CEO of Sigma, commented: “He brings significant additional experience to Sigma that will be invaluable as the company continues to develop. Mike will have financial oversight of all of our activities, with a particular focus on our delivery for the PRS REIT. Mike has been working with us previously and is therefore well known to the team.”