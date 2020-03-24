Marsh promotes Park to multinational role

Corporate Insurance

Marsh, the insurance broker and risk adviser, has appointed Fiona Park (pictured) as its multinational practice leader for Scotland within its UK corporate division.

Ms Park leads the team which brings together expertise across Marsh’s corporate offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, where she is based, and the business’s global network in more than 130 countries.

She reports to Allan McPherson, regional managing director for Scotland and the North of England.

In a career with Marsh spanning 28 years, Ms Park has spent the last 15 providing risk and insurance advice to Scottish firms across all industry sectors with operations overseas, as well as multinationals investing in Scotland and the wider UK.

Ms Park said: “The multinational practice in Scotland draws on Marsh’s global insight to help clients manage the risks they face, wherever they choose to do business in the world. I’m excited to be playing such a key role in the development of our clients’ operations – and the economies – both at home and overseas.”

Mr McPherson said: “Our multinational clients are increasingly exposed to a complex patchwork of insurance marketplace and regulations, each with their own rules and customs.

“With Fiona’s extensive experience, the team is well-placed to provide clients with industry-leading advice on multinational insurance programmes as well as local solutions.”