Macpherson to chair SCDI; Rice and Maltman named fellows

Leadership

Shonaig Macpherson (pictured), former senior partner at McGrigors Solicitors, and current chairman of the Robertson Trust has succeeded Dame Susan Rice to become 14th president of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI).

Joanna Boag-Thomson, partner in Shepherd and Wedderburn’s media and technology practice, has been elected vice-chairman.

Dame Susan and former vice-chairman Willie Maltman have become fellows of SCDI in recognition of their significant contribution to SCDI and Scotland.

Ms Macpherson said: “SCDI’s convening power has brought so many differing businesses and organisations from throughout the country together in shaping our economy, and as we look to the future, that role remains as vital today as it ever has.”

Ms Boag-Thomson said: “The thought leadership SCDI has shown over the years, and the ongoing work to look at how it brings insight and leadership to the pressing challenges and opportunities ahead, are crucial at this time.

“With a strong board and talented team, I’m delighted to take on this role as vice-chair and help provide leadership as it faces up to the decisions we must all make.”

SCDI chairman, Ian Wall, said: “Shonaig and Joanna have expertise across all the priorities for Scottish economy and have a deep commitment to ensuring that Scotland becomes a better place for all of us.

“Dame Susan Rice has played a major role for us as has Willie Maltman over an even longer period and I cannot thank them enough for their contribution to SCDI and the country.”