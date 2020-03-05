LendingCrowd’s McKay makes FinTech Powerlist

Fintech honour

Helen McKay: making a difference

LendingCrowd has announced that Helen McKay, its risk & compliance officer, has been recognised in the Innovate Finance Women in FinTech Powerlist 2019.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, the Powerlist shines a spotlight on the women leading innovation in financial services.

Ms McKay has been recognised in the list of policymakers and regulatory experts alongside representatives from the Bank of England, the Central Bank of Bahrain and FinTech Australia.

She joined Edinburgh-based LendingCrowd in 2014 as its first employee, in the role of senior credit risk specialist, and was instrumental in building the platform’s lending policy and affordability assessments.

Ms McKay’s experience helped LendingCrowd to become the first SME-focused fintech lender to move from interim to full Financial Conduct Authority permission in 2017. As the LendingCrowd team has grown, she has used her knowledge and experience to ensure that compliance remains at the core of its business.

She said: “I joined LendingCrowd because I knew it could make a key difference to small businesses that were finding it difficult to get funding.

“I also saw a new challenge to use the skills and knowledge gained from my banking career to help a start-up business – an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day.”

Clare Black, director of corporate affairs & communications at Innovate Finance, said: “I am confident that the Powerlist and other events that are part of our Women in FinTech initiative are paving the way to a fairer and more inclusive sector, although we cannot underestimate the distance we still have to travel to achieve this.”