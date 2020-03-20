King’s G1 Group accused of sacking staff without notice

Pubs and clubs hit

G1 Group owns The Scotsman hotel

Hospitality giant G1 Group has been accused of axeing employees without any notice because of a slump in customers at its clubs.

G1, owned by multi-millionaire Stephan King, operates more than 50 venues across Scotland, including the The Scotsman Hotel and Granary in Edinburgh.

Staff were told a slowdown in trade brought on by the Coronavirus crisis was behind the job losses.

Bryan Simpson of Unite Hospitality, said: “We are hearing reports from our members across the G1group that they have closed most venues in Glasgow and are sacking staff en masse by message and without notice.

“We may be in the middle of a public health crisis but this does not give the country’s largest hospitality employer carte blanche to run roughshod over their loyal workforce.

“The very fact that they only appear to be targeting those workers with less than 2 years service would suggest that they know exactly what they are doing and this is morally wrong and an absolute disgrace.

“Unite hospitality will be doing everything in our power to get justice for these workers who are now not going to be able to pay rent or bills during an acute crisis.”