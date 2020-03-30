Kier keeps sites open in line with government advice

Firm monitoring situation

Kier: pay has been cut across the group

Construction and maintenance company Kier Group has put in place “extensive continuity and mitigation plans” to ensure that it can operate safely and in line with the Government’s latest guidance.

In a trading update it says that if sites or workplaces are not able to operate to this standard, “we will either implement modifications to their layout or working practices or close them.”

Kier said it operates across sectors which are vital to the country such as maintenance of highways and facilities management services to the NHS, water, gas, power, telecoms and rail sectors.

“Many of these services have Government support and we retain key worker status for a number of our employees who are carrying out these activities.”

Approximately 80% of the company’s sites or workplaces continue to operate, although it recognises that this may change.

“We continue to receive support from our major customers, including Highways England, the Ministry of Justice and various utilities providers. In line with a number of other companies in the sector, we will pause work on our Kier Living housebuilding sites.”

In light of COVID-19, the process to dispose of Kier Living and the evaluation of the options for the Property business have both been paused.

The company’s 6,500 employees, including the executive committee, and the board have taken a cut of between 7.5% and 25% in their base salaries or fees for three months from 1 April and has brought forward the closure of its head office at Tempsford Hall to 30 April.