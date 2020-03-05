John Lewis staff likely to receive nominal 2% bonus

Tough times for retailer

Brutal times for department stores

John Lewis and Waitrose staff are expected to get a nominal bonus when the department store and supermarket group unveils its trading figures.

Former Ofcom boss Dame Sharon White will publish her maiden financial results as chairman of the retailer and is tipped to defy widespread speculation that the bonus will be scrapped for the group’s 83,900 staff.

Instead the John Lewis Partnership is expected to hand workers a bonus equivalent to 2% of salary, down from 3% in 2019. This will amount to an average payout of about £360.

A 2% would be the lowest since 1953, when there was no award.

Dame Sharon faces a tough task to reshape the group’s balance sheet following a brutal year on the high street.

Profits plunged 45%to £160m in the year to January 2019.

John Lewis has also seen a dent to trading at its Edinburgh store as a result of the St James development which has disrupted customer access. The development is due to open in October, giving a boost to the Christmas trading period.

… more follows

