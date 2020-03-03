International finance expert joins SBUK advisory board

Campaign group

Ronald MacDonald: depth of knowledge

Scottish Business UK (SBUK), the business organisation opposed to a second referendum on independence, has strengthened its advisory board with the appointment of Professor Ronald MacDonald.

Professor MacDonald is chairman of macroeconomics and international finance at the Adam Smith Business School in the University of Glasgow. His research is published in the economics profession’s journals and he has over 18,000 citations recorded on Google Scholar.

Professor MacDonald has also acted as an adviser and consultant to governments, international regulators and global companies, including the European Commission, general secretariat for Development Planning of Qatar, the National Audit Office, the World Bank, the IMF, Credit Suisse First Boston and Royal Bank of Scotland.

He has served as an expert witness to various committees of the Scottish Parliament, the House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee and the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee. He consistently ranks in the top 1% of the IDEAS/ RePec ranking of over 50,000 economists in the world.

Announcing the appointment, Robert Kilgour, founder and chairman of Scottish Business UK said: “He brings an unmatched depth of knowledge to play in helping us to analyse and explain why staying in the United Kingdom offers the only sustainable future for Scotland’s public finances.

“We continue to seek pro-Union business voices to join SBUK in the weeks and months ahead, so that we can continue to make the strongest possible case that another divisive referendum in on Scottish independence is the last thing our stuttering economy needs.”