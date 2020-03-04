Main Menu

Boost for green travel

Hydrogen refuelling station boost for emission-free cars

| March 4, 2020

Toyota Mirai: one of the first hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles to be sold commercially

The first public hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) will open in East Lothian as part of moves towards cleaner fuels.

The HRS is based at Logan Energy’s Wallyford facility less than a mile off the A1, and will offer safe, supervised fuelling by trained personnel during working hours.

It will be the only refuelling stop between Aberdeen and Sheffield, some 360 miles apart.

Conservative projections are that fuel cell and hydrogen technologies will generate 2,250 terawatt hours (TWh) of hydrogen in the European Union by 2050.

This would supply around a quarter of the EU’s total annual energy demand, and could fuel 42 million large cars, 1.7 million trucks, around a quarter of a million buses and more than 5,500 trains.

Logan Energy has financed this HRS itself and is offering this refuelling service to expand the potential of hydrogen in Scotland. It is also hoped that it will encourage people to consider hydrogen vehicles as viable green transport options.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “While hydrogen-powered electric vehicles offer real reductions in carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions, the widespread uptake of these vehicles is restricted by the lack of investment in the deployment of refuelling stations.”

