Hood goes green and adopts secondhand style

Maxine Eggenberger: aiming to be sustainable

Hood, Scotland’s only free national style magazine, has announced it will be changing its look in support of the growing sustainability agenda.

From April, it will be printed using environmentally-appropriate paper and bound using a solvent free system, which in turn will support the protection of natural communities and high conservation value forests.

The magazine, which has more than 50,000 readers, will also increase in size.

Maxine Eggenberger, editor, said: “We take our role seriously and for us that meant looking at how the magazine can be more sustainable.”

To encourage readers to consider small sustainable changes, Hood has also shot the entire April fashion editorial using second-hand clothing from a Chest Heart Stroke Scotland boutique in Edinburgh.

“We are, ultimately, a style title,” continues Eggenberger “and huge supporters of the Scottish high street, but buying from charity and vintage stores can elevate outfits, give us a fashion fix but without the environmental impact.”

The announcement comes after several changes to the team with Laura Mearns, previously Style Editor, being promoted to Digital Editor. She will work alongside editor, Maxine Eggenberger, formally of Look and InStyle, and is responsible for elevating the brand’s digital platform.

New to the team is Sarah Ferguson, who, in the role of Partnerships Manager, is responsible for the brand’s creative solutions, advertising, and new business.

Gaynor Kay takes on the newly-created role of PR & Marketing Manager. Emma Goodman joins as Art Editor.