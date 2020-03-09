Main Menu

Security

GTS Solutions boosts board with two senior hires

By a Daily Business reporter | March 9, 2020
Brian Cameron

GTS Solutions CIC, the Edinburgh-based social enterprise, has strengthened its management team with a brace of senior appointments.

Roger Horam, a director with the European Development Innovation Network, has joined as a non-executive director with a focus on funding applications and tenders. He also has extensive experience as a project manager, from small start-ups to multi-million-pound operations.

Also joining as a non-executive director is Brian Cameron, formerly head of business development and marketing at Grant Thornton.

GTS Solutions chief executive Chris Thewlis said: “They bring a wealth of experience from different fields which I am confident will help GTS as we continue the company’s growth plan.”

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stephen Boyle

Boyle to become Scotland’s next auditor general

Counting the days: Stephen Boyle Stephen Boyle is to become the next auditor general forRead More

Shonaig Macpherson

Macpherson to chair SCDI; Rice and Maltman named fellows

Shonaig Macpherson (pictured), former senior partner at McGrigors Solicitors, and current chairman of the RobertsonRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.