GlamCandy ready for a Glasgow makeover

Make-up expansion

Julian Kynaston overseeing makeup workshop

Makeup college GlamCandy is expanding into Glasgow, adding to its locations in Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Aberdeen.

It is opening a college in Central Chambers in Hope Street next month.

The firm it is responding to “huge demand” from Glasgow-based students who have been travelling to the existing colleges elsewhere in Scotland to study.

The company is taking on six makeup artists and tutors to work at the college and will provide paid opportunities to help some of the 160 students a year expected to pass through its doors.

GlamCandy offers recognised qualifications accredited by the SQA – offering their students a pathway to a new career in the industry.

The firm expects to welcome 80 HNC students and 80 pro course students in the first year in Glasgow. It is the first time HNC courses have been offered at a private college in the city

GlamCandy boasts a high employment rate for students graduating from its colleges and has launched careers in the business for many of its students.

As well as the college, GlamCandy will be opening a cosmetics shop at the premises.

Ebony Smith: excited

The latest move builds on the partnering with Julian Kynaston who is behind cult makeup brand Illamasqua.

He said: “Opening in Glasgow was an easy decision – it has been impossible to ignore the demand in the city for our courses.

“We have had students travelling from the city to our other facilities across the country and others who told us they wanted to do so but couldn’t afford the travel.”

Ebony Smith, the firm’s creative director, added: “We are so excited to be finally opening in Glasgow as it has been on our radar for a while now.

“We look forward to giving our new students the opportunity and support to pave the way to new careers in this ever evolving industry.”