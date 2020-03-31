Gilson Gray acquires Dundee firm Wallace and Co

Law firm expands

Matthew Gray: ‘phenomenal achievement’

Law firm Gilson Gray has merged with Dundee firm, Wallace and Co Property Management.

The addition of Wallace and Co Property Management will see the transfer of Elaine Wallace, Pauline Traill and Derek Tyson transfer to the Gilson Gray Property Services team.

Ms Wallace said: “We’ve got to know Gilson Gray very well over the past year or so and we really believe we’ve found our perfect business partner.

“It’s a really exciting time for us – we share like-minded vision and values, as well as complementary leadership styles.”

The move follows recent expansion for Gilson Gray, including the launch of offices in Dundee and North Berwick the acquisition of Coulters Lettings in Edinburgh and Millar Campbell Solicitors in Glasgow.

Matthew Gray, managing director of Gilson Gray Property Services, said: “Moving into a fourth location in Scotland is a phenomenal achievement for a five-year-old legal firm.”