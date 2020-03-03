Main Menu

G7 to discuss response to coronavirus; stocks rise

| March 3, 2020
Finance ministers from the G7 countries will hold a conference call at mid-day to discuss the economic impact of coronavirus.

Expectations of a co-ordinated response by the world’s biggest economies helped boost shares in Asia, while a rally in Tokyo faded due to lingering worries about the spread of the coronavirus in Japan.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.8% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.3% higher, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up by 0.8%.

Trading is under way on the London stock market and the FTSE 100 has opened up 1.5% at 6,751.55. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index is up 1.7% .

