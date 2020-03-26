Four company owners secure place on overseas missions

AccelerateHER Awards

Jackie Waring: opportunity to further profile their businesses (pic: Terry Murden)

Four entrepreneurs have secured a free slot on a market-building mission to Europe or North America to showcase their business to industry contacts and global investors.

Elaine Galston of Tubular Sciences, Tersha Willis of Terrible Merch, Lise Pape of Walk With Path and Sheila Hogan of Biscuit Tin Planning were successful in four categories from a shortlist of 12 in the 2020 AccelerateHER Awards.

Tubular Sciences is an Aberdeen-based business developing the next evolution of metal to metal, permanent pipe connection technology for the oil and gas sector.

Terrible Merch is an online music merchandise platform, while Walk With Path has created a laser shoe attachment that helps people with Parkinson’s overcome walking problems.

Biscuit Tin Planning has developed a secure digital storage vault for important documents that can be posthumously released to family members and other loved ones.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women, the angel syndicate that organises the competition, said participants have gone on to secure more than £25m of investment.

“The winners will now have an opportunity to further profile their businesses as we will take them abroad on trade missions later this year to meet with investors and advisors from within our global network.”

The final was staged online over concerns about Covid-19.