Former Virgin boss Gadhia to step down at Salesforce

Banker moves

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia: leaving

Former Virgin Money chief Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia has resigned as the UK and Ireland head of the American software giant Salesforce just six months after taking up the position.

She has stepped down in order to concentrate on her price comparison start-up start-up Snoop, according to Salesforce, but will continue to work as an adviser to the company. Snoop has received financial backing from Salesforce’s venture investing arm.

Taking up the role at Salesforce in October required her to turn down a job at the Bank of England and to switch her role as CEO of Snoop to chairman.

She is stepping down a month after the former BT boss Gavin Patterson was made chief executive of Salesforce’s non-US operations.

Dame Jayne-Anne has also worked for Royal Bank of Scotland and was recognised in the last New Year’s Honours list for her contribution to financial services and women in the finance industry.