Former JLL staff launch breakway firm Lismore

New consultancy

Chris Macfarlane, Simon Cusiter, Richard Mackie and Colin Finlayson

Four former JLL commercial property advisers have formed a specialist investment and development consultancy.

The venture, known as Lismore, will be jointly owned by its directors.

Simon Cusiter, Chris Macfarlane and Richard Mackie were partners at King Sturge prior to the merger with JLL in 2011, while Colin Finlayson spent 20 years with JLL and was a regional director in the national investment team.

Mr Finlayson said they see a gap in the market for a niche adviser. The business will be based in George Street, Edinburgh.

Mr Macfarlane added: “It’s an exciting time to be starting the business. The fact that we are an established team that has worked together on many of Scotland’s top property deals for many years will allow us to hit the ground running.”