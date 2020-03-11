Finalists ready to celebrate best new homes in Scotland

Scottish Home Awards

Finalists in the independent competition celebrating new-build housing in Scotland have been announced following a record high volume of entries.

The 13th annual Scottish Home Awards have revealed the developments, homes and teams which have progressed to the finals following the detailed judging of 19 categories which seek to reward placemaking and the creation of new home communities.

This year’s competition attracted entries from 109 housebuilders, housing associations and support businesses across Scotland and were carefully considered by a judging panel of experts during an all-day debating session in Edinburgh last month.

Chairman of the judging panel, Dan Macdonald, of Macdonald Estates, commented: “The Scottish Home Awards celebrates the massive contribution that our residential development industry makes to our national economy, our wealth, our self being and our future generations.

“The phenomenal growth in entries this year is testament to the health of the sector and the continued impact that it has in placemaking and the creation of new homes across Scotland.”

Andrew Cunningham, managing director at Ross & Liddell and a judge on the panel, said: “It is encouraging to see the continued growth of the Scottish Home Awards competition. We have welcomed a record number of entries and firms this year which is testament to the credibility of this now well established and highly regarded awards programme.”

The winners will be revealed at the annual celebration and awards ceremony on 11 June at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

The awards are operated in support of ‘It’s Good 2 Give’ and the management of The Ripple Retreat a luxury residential retreat on the shores of Loch Venacher in Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park. The award-winning respite home is gifted to young cancer patients and their families for short stay visits.

The Scottish Home Awards 2020 Finalists

Housebuilder of the Year (more than 100 units) – Sponsored by Space & Time Media

– Avant Homes Scotland

– Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland

– Bellway Homes Scotland (East and West)

– CALA Homes

– McTaggart Group

– Robertson Homes

Housebuilder of the Year (less than100 units) – Sponsored by PORCELANOSA Scotland

– InverTay Homes

– Living by Robertson

– Qmile Group

– Teague Group

– Wemyss Properties

Housing Association of the Year

– Ardenglen Housing Association

– Cunninghame Housing Association

– Eildon Housing Association

Affordable Housing Development of the Year (private sale)

– Cruden Homes (East) – Vision, Edinburgh

– InverTay Homes – Summerfield Avenue, Dundee

– Laurel Homes – Riverside Dalmarnock (Phase 1), Glasgow

– Places for People – The Green at Longstone, Edinburgh

– Urban Union – Urban Union Laurieston Living, Glasgow

– Westpoint Homes – Southgate Court, Pollokshields, Glasgow

Affordable Housing Development of the Year (Large, social rent)

– City of Edinburgh Council, CCG (Scotland) and Anderson Bell Christie – Greendykes, Phase G, Edinburgh

– Cunninghame Housing Association – Halcrow Stadium, Gretna

– Kingdom Housing Association – Fraser Avenue, Inverkeithing

– Lovell Partnership – Dargavel Village, Bishopton

– McTaggart Construction – Tarryholme (Phase 1), Irvine

– Sanctuary Scotland – Newfield Square, Glasgow

– Wheatley Group – Hinshelwood Drive, Glasgow

Affordable Housing Development of the Year (Mid-sized, social rent)

– City of Edinburgh Council and Robertson Partnership Homes – Dumbryden, Edinburgh

– City of Edinburgh Council and Robertson Partnership Homes Ltd – Royston, Edinburgh

– Cunninghame Housing Association – Longpark Phase 7, Kilmarnock

– Hillcrest Homes – Foxglove Close, Edmonstone Estate, Edinburgh

– Home Group – Springburn Way, Glasgow

– InverTay Homes – Inverkeilor by Arbroath

– Kingdom Housing Assocation and Robertson Partnership Homes – Banklands, Newburgh

– North Lanarkshire Council and Robertson Partnership Homes – Blair Road, Coatbridge

– Sanctuary Scotland – Wellmeadow Street, Paisley

– Southside Housing Association – St. Andrews Drive, Phase 1, Pollokshields

– Wheatley Group – Shawbridge Street, Pollokshaws, Glasgow

Affordable Housing Development of the Year (Small, social rent)

– East Ayrshire Council in partnership with CCG (Scotland) and MAST Architects – Andrew Nisbet Place, Hurlford, East Ayrshire

– Eildon Housing Association – Station Court, Peebles

– McTaggart Construction – Travellers Accommodation, Girvan

– McTaggart Construction – Cathkin Braes (Phase 7), Glasgow

– North Lanarkshire Council and Robertson Partnership Homes – Calder Court, Motherwell

Apartment Development of the Year (private sale)

– AMA (New Town) – Pavilion, Kinnear Road, Edinburgh

– Artisan Real Estate – Canonmills Garden, Edinburgh

– City & Country – The Playfair at Donaldson’s, Edinburgh

– Crieff Construction (Corryard) – Blair Hill, Blairgowrie

– Fletcher Joseph Associates – Baird’s Close One, Edinburgh

– LBA with Matthew Atton and Sarah Russell – Westgate, North Berwick

– LBA with Square and Crescent – Guthrie Gardens, Lasswade, Edinburgh

– Living by Robertson – Quayside at Ferry Village, Renfrew

– Muir Homes – St Davids Harbour, Dalgety Bay

– Teague Group – The Ropeworks – phase 2, Edinburgh

– Westpoint Homes – One Hyndland Avenue, Glasgow

– Westpoint Homes – The Avenues, Pollokshields, Glasgow

Community Contribution Award

– Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland

– City of Edinburgh Council and Engie

– Cunninghame Housing Association

– East Ayrshire Council and CCG (Scotland)

– Urban Union

Green Infrastructure Development of the Year – Sponsored by Scottish Natural Heritage

– Optimised Environments (OPEN) – Countesswells, Aberdeen

– Southside Housing Association – Halfway Community Park, Glasgow

– Springfield, RaeburnFarquharBowen and AREA – Bertha Park, Perth

House of the Year – Sponsored by Cupa Pizarras

– Avant Homes Scotland – The Ashbury, Midlothian

– Bellway Homes (Scotland East) – The Burgess, Shawfair, Midlothian

– Briar Homes – The Juniper, Glasgow

– Carriden Homes – Barleycorn House, Beley Bridge, St Andrews

– CCG Homes – The Riverford Gardens Terraced Villa, Glasgow

– Fotheringham Property Developments – The Cedar, Stonehaven

– Hope Homes and Denham Benn – The Admiral, Seamill

– InverTay Homes – Terrace House, Whitfield, Dundee

– Juniper Projects – Gartur Stable, Stirling

– Miller Homes – The Baird, North Middleton

– Robertson Homes – Mitchell Garden Room at Glenburn Manor, Jackton

– Robertson Homes – Hutton Grand, Glenburn Manor, Jackton

Housing Regeneration Project of the Year – Sponsored by Aico

– Cruden Homes (East) – Vision, Edinburgh

– Cunninghame Housing Association – High Street, Annan

– Cunninghame Housing Association – Longpark, Phase 7, Kilmarnock

– Fletcher Joseph Associates – Baird’s Close One, Edinburgh

– InverTay Homes – Summerfield Avenue, Whitfield

– Kelvin Properties – Candleriggs Court, Glasgow

– Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association – 1 – 15 Duncan Macpherson Court, Kyle of Lochalsh

– Teague Group – The Ropeworks, Edinburgh

– Urban Union – Urban Union Laurieston Living, Glasgow

– Wheatley Group – Buckley Street, Glasgow

Innovation in Design

– CALA Homes East – Waterfront Plaza, Leith

– Fletcher Joseph Associates – Baird’s Close One, Edinburgh

– Home Group – Ashtree Road, Glasgow

– Lorn Macneal Architects – C-listed Georgian Townhouse, St Andrews

– Lovell Partnership – Dargavel Village, Bishopton

Housing Development of the Year (Large, private sale) – Sponsored by NHBC

– Artisan Real Estate – Canonmills Garden, Edinburgh

– Avant Homes Scotland – Hawthornden, Midlothian

– Barratt Homes – Riverside @ Cathcart

– CALA Homes East – Ravelrig Heights, Balerno

– InverTay Homes – Summerfield Avenue, Dundee

– Keepmoat Homes – Broomview, Edinburgh

– Miller Homes – Bothwellbank, Glasgow

– Places for People – The Green at Longstone, Edinburgh

– Property House Marketing – 55 Degrees North, Edinburgh

– Robertson Homes – Robertson Homes at Ness Castle, Inverness

– Stewart Milne Homes Central Scotland – Dargavel Village, Bishopton

– Story Homes – Pentland Reach, Biggar

– Westpoint Homes – One Hyndland Avenue, Glasgow

Housing Development of the Year (Small, private sale) – Sponsored by Openreach

– Block 9 Architects & North 6 – Bruntsfield Terrace, Edinburgh

– CALA Homes East – Fentoun Green, Gullane

– Fotheringham Property Developments – Cairnwell Meadows, Stonehaven

– Juniper Projects – Gartur Estate, Phase 1, Stirling

– LBA with Wemyss Properties – Craigleith Road, Edinburgh

– Mactaggart & Mickel – Buchanan Views, Killearn

– Miller Homes – Moorfoot Meadow, North Middleton

– Scottish Sea Farms & Willowstream – Millhaefen, Eday, Orkney

Renovation of the Year – Sponsored by Construction & Property Recruitment

– Bancon Homes – Aspire House, Aberdeen

– City & Country – The Playfair at Donaldson’s, Edinburgh

– Iain Gaul Architects – Brunstane Steading Conversion, Edinburgh

– Juniper Projects – Gartur Estate, (Phase 1), Touch Road, Cambusbarron

– LBA with Matthew Atton and Sarah Russell – Westgate, North Berwick

– S1 Development – Archer House, Gullane

– Southside Housing Association – 166 Gorbals Street, Glasgow

– Wemyss Properties – Newton Place, Glasgow

– Wheatley Group – Bell Street Stables, Glasgow

Residential Letting Team of the Year – Sponsored by Citylets

– Alba St Andrews

– Clan Gordon

– Cullen Property

– ESPC Lettings

– Macleod Lettings

– Northwood Aberdeen

– One Stop Properties

– Rettie & Co.

– Southside Letting

– The Property Store

– Umega Lettings

– Western Lettings

Show Home of the Year

– Avant Homes Scotland – The Westbury

– Bellway Homes (Scotland East) – The Rosedale

– Bellway Homes (Scotland West) – The Avondale

– Briar Homes – The Juniper

– CALA Homes (North) – The Oatfield

– Fotheringham Property Developments – The Esk

– Lovell Partnership – The Argyll

– Robertson Homes – Mitchell Garden Room

– Robertson Homes – Hutton Grand

– Westpoint Homes – Style B at The Avenues

– Whiteburn Caerlee – Caerlee Mill

Starter Home of the Year – Sponsored by Ross & Liddell

– Bellway Homes (Scotland West) – The Glencoe

– InverTay Homes – Terrace House

– Living by Robertson – The Barcelona Apartment

– MNM Developments (Scot) – Apartment Plot 5

– Places for People – The Thistle

– Robertson Homes – The Cypress

– Teague Group – The Ropeworks Plot Type 9

– Westpoint Homes – Plot 7, Style G at Southgate Court

– Whiteburn Caerlee – The Walker