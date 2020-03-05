Essex girl with love of Scotland raises whisky fund

£1.7m for distillery

Botanical spirit: one of the company’s products

An Essex girl who fell in love with Scotland during family holidays has raised £1.7 million for her organic and sustainable whisky distillery, Nc’nean.

Annabel Thomas, who drew her inspiration from a trip to Islay, was fortunate that her parents bought the land where the distillery is now based.

The funding round came from crowdfunding on the Seedrs platform, private investors and the Scottish Investment Bank. The target was exceeded in little over a week.

The investment raised will go towards supporting the launch of Ms Thomas’s first whisky this year and to continue the production of its Botanical Spirit.

Ms Thomas said: “Nc’nean’s funding success shows the overwhelming support from our community in what we do. 2020 will be our most exciting year to date as we introduce our whisky to the world for the first time and continue to grow our business.”

Nc’nean’s first product was a Botanical Spirit, a whisky-gin hybrid that showcases the distillery’s unaged whisky spirit as its base. Launched in late 2018, it was voted ‘Top 10 most innovative new spirits’ by The Spirits Business and has helped raise Nc’nean’s profile as a creative player in the spirits category.