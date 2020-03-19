EIE tech investor event falls victim to coronavirus

Pitch conference called off

Postponed: EIE is now scheduled for October (pic: Terry Murden)

EIE20, the technology investor showcase, has been postponed because of the fast-moving nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for 23 April at the University of Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall, EIE20 is now expected to take place at the same venue on 14 October.

Karen Wood, director of enterprise at Informatics Ventures, said: “We have notified the postponement of EIE20 to all our main stakeholders and have been really encouraged by the responses we’ve had so far, regarding rescheduling the event.

“While the tech industry is one of the most resilient sectors, the weeks ahead are going to be challenging for everyone and our very best wishes go out to all our companies, investors, sponsors, partners and speakers at this time.”

Informatics Ventures runs the year-round EIE Entrepreneurship and Investor Readiness Programme that culminates with the annual EIE showcase in Edinburgh at which 50 ambitious companies pitch to investors from Scotland, the UK and around the world for seed to series A funding.

Ms Wood added: “The Informatics Ventures team will now be looking to support our amazing cohort of companies in whatever ways we can between now and October.

“It’s going to be a tough time for everyone and we will do everything we can to pull together and rise to this challenge.”

Creative Cities

The Creative Cities Convention, a joint collaboration between the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Pact, has rescheduled the event at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, for 22-23 April 2021.

