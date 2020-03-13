EICC gets go-ahead for hotel and training academy

Business tourism

Model showing hotel to right of development

The EICC has been given the go-ahead for a pioneering hotel and hotel school development in Edinburgh.

It will operate the new hotel being developed by M&G Real Estate and QMile Group at the £350 million Haymarket Edinburgh development. Work has started on site and the completed hotel will be operated by EICC under a franchise agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The 362 bedroom, 4 star hotel will address conference demand issues for the EICC – which has hosted almost 1.5 million delegates at the conference centre venue since opening in 1995 – while the hotel school will address recruitment challenges faced by the hospitality industry in Scotland.

Together, the hotel and hotel school are expected to provide significant job creation and economic benefit for the city.

The EICC commissioned Colliers International’s hotel consultancy, to examine a series of four-star options. The Colliers report indicated that future demand for hotel accommodation in the Edinburgh market, which already has the highest occupancy rates in the UK outside London, remains very positive.

As an integral part of the hotel development is a hotel school and training academy that will offer a career path for students and trainees while providing a pipeline of qualified people for Scotland’s leisure and tourism industry.

The hotel school will build close relationships with organisations including the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Edinburgh Hotels Association, British Hospitality Association, VisitScotland, Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland to ensure that the training offered matches the needs and recruitment challenges of the industry.