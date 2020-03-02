Edwards benefits from investment in skills

Sales growth continues

Sandy Kirk and Ben Carter

Three years after a management team acquired Perth-based Edwards Engineering, the company has seen turnover accelerate on the back of investment in its skills-set.

The 50-year-old firm with customers spanning the food and drink, manufacturing, agricultural and construction sectors was acquired in August 2016 through a management buy-in.

Since then, revenues have doubled, delivering year on year growth of 26% and 28% in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Supporting the growth of the business staff numbers have increased from 48 to 62. Apprentices make up a fifth of the firm’s 40 strong engineering workforce.

Key to the growth of the company is its investment in training, and the apprentice programme designed and implemented in-house by Edwards to ensure a solid grounding of the key engineering skills on which the company has built its reputation.

Chief executive, Ben Carter said: “Investment in our project management capability has resulted in us being able to take on the principal contractor role on larger projects. We are seeing strong growth in the maltings industry and grain processing for major farmers, cooperatives and traders.

“We’ve worked closely with Kingdom Farms delivering the new £1 million seed processing facility at Balgonie Estates near Glenrothes, and with the Muntons team on their Malting Germination Bed Replacement in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The successful completion of a £4 million project with Superglass Insulation to install the new furnace building at Stirling, doubled their annual production capacity of glass wool.”

“We recognise that no two projects are the same and that we need to adopt a flexible approach. Combining the multi-skilled capabilities of our in-house design and fabrication facility alongside the on-site installation of complex projects has directly contributed to the doubling of our sales figures in the last three years.

“We are planning continued investment in our technical and project management capabilities to underpin further growth as we work towards our target of £20 million turnover.”

Sandy Kirk, managing director, said: “We ensure the apprentices’ skillsets are honed in-house through working alongside our experienced engineers, project managers, draftsmen, site operatives and highly-skilled fabricators.”