EasyJet joins appeal for support after grounding fleet

Industry appeals

Easy does it: planes now grounded (pic: Terry Murden)

EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of 330-plus planes after agreeing a two-month furlough for cabin crew.

EasyJet, whose main base is London Gatwick and serves 159 airports and 1,051 routes, has 9,000 UK-based staff including 4,000 cabin crew.

The grounding of its gigantic fleet came just over a week after the airline pressed ahead with a £174million payout to shareholders.

Easyjet, Virgin Atlantic, Loganair, Eastern Airways, and Norwegian Air Shuttle are considering asking the government for support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was preparing a support package for the aviation industry which could have seen the Government take stakes in airlines.

However, he has now told industry leaders that the Treasury will only provide support ‘as a last resort’ – and wants them to exhaust all other options first.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA) has accused the Government of abandoning the sector amid fears some airlines could collapse within weeks.