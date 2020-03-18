EastEnders and River City cut filming to curb spread of virus

TV production hit

By a Daily Business reporter |

Doors closed: EastEnders filming suspended (pic: BBC)

Filming of EastEnders and River City has been suspended and weekly episodes cut as television production becomes the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Casualty, Doctors and Holby City are among other dramas affected.

There was no word on the production of radio dramas such as The Archers. It is likely that ITV soap operas such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale may be curtailed.

In a statement the BBC said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

“The decision was made after the latest Government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

“We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

“In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice.

“The decision was made after the latest Government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

There has been no word from STV about its productions.