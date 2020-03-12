Dog food firm Bella & Duke now chasing cat market

Funds raised

Mark Scott and Tony Ottley

Pet wellness brand Bella & Duke, which produces ‘natural’ dog food, has raised £3.5 million to help the firm expand into the cat market.

It will also help grow B&D’s sales, marketing and recruitment activities as it promotes a raw diet.

Founded in 2016 after both CEO Mark Scott and COO Tony Ottley’s pet dogs died of terminal illnesses, the company now employs 38 in Blairgowrie, Perthshire.

Four years later and Bella & Duke is producing and selling raw, fresh pet food with natural ingredients to more than 45,000 dogs across the UK, serving 11 million meals a year.

The team scrutinises and applies nutritional science, and sources local ingredients.

The latest funding round was led by private equity firm Mobeus and the company is set to deliver 105% year-on year revenue growth.

Mr Scott said: “This investment is great for Bella & Duke moving forward and reiterates to the industry how committed we are to our mission in getting raw pet food into the mainstream.”