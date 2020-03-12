Director of membership services: Scottish Financial Enterprise

Job vacancy

Location: Edinburgh

Closing date: Wednesday 25 March 2020

Scottish Financial Enterprise is the representative body for the financial services industry in Scotland.

In recent years, the membership and scope of SFE’s activities have both expanded significantly along with the remit of work required to deliver the organisation’s current five-year strategy.

Consequently, it is now necessary to recruit additional resource to assist in delivering SFE’s various strategic initiatives and take responsibility for reshaping SFE’s membership proposition.

The Director of Membership Services (DMS) will be responsible for the strategic planning and implementation of a revised membership proposition designed to align with and support the organisation’s strategy. The revised proposition will be designed to generate greater industry participation across SFE’s increasingly diverse membership and ensure continued value to members.

The DMS will also be required to provide project management support to SFE’s current and future strategic workstreams and sector policy groups and to manage and facilitate member involvement in these initiatives.

The DMS role will be essential to SFE’s purpose to act as the representative voice of the financial services industry in Scotland. This will be accomplished by maintaining strong links between the organisation and the industry, specifically members and prospective members.

This temporary role/secondment is for a fixed period down to 31 December 2020 but it is currently anticipated that a permanent DMS role will thereafter become available.

Key Responsibilities

To establish and implement a strategy to enhance the levels of member engagement with SFE activities

Manage SFE strategic workstreams, initiatives and policy groups and present to the Board on their progress

Proactively maintain and extend relationships with members and non-member stakeholders

Provide strategic recommendations on membership proposition changes to the Board

Act as an ambassador for SFE and the work it executes on behalf of its membership.

Assist the CEO with the day-to-day management of the SFE office

Key Attributes

Strategic mindset. Redesign, implement and manage a new membership proposition to drive greater participation

Relationship management expertise. Stakeholder mapping should ensure all levels of the membership have ample opportunity to engage with and contribute towards SFE activities

Project management experience and proven ability to deliver strategic plans and initiatives

Trusted industry representative. Responsible for sharing members’ views and insights with the Board in order to improve the member experience

Authoritative leadership. Inspire and motivate the SFE team in line with the purpose and ambitions of the organisation

Hard working and forward thinking. The individual will have a strong work ethic and innovative approach

Interested? See the full job description and application details on sfe.org.uk