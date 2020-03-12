Digital asset firm GCEX creates jobs in Scotland

Fintech boost

Kate Forbes: exciting time (pic: Terry Murden)

A technology company specialising in digital assets is opening a facility in Glasgow to support its global growth.

GCEX will create 26 jobs supported by a £350,000 regional selective asssistance award from Scottish Enterprise.

Part of the GC Group, GCEX was established in 2018 in response to demand for regulated and compliant exposure to the digital asset market. The company currently operates offices in London and Switzerland.

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, GCEX provides funds, brokers, asset managers, professional traders and banks with an advanced suite of integrated financial technology products.

Scottish Government Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “We are doing everything possible to help Scotland realise its full potential in an increasingly digital world. That means investing in digital skills, infrastructure and technology.

“The Scottish Government, through Scottish Enterprise, recognises the importance of supporting companies like GCEX to enhance Scotland’s expertise in that area – creating jobs and training opportunities in the process.

“This is an exciting time for our Fintech sector, after it recently gained accreditation as a European Cluster of Excellence.”

GCEX has identified premises in Glasgow and has already started recruiting ahead of officially opening the facility later this year. Positions that will be available at the company’s new Glasgow facility include operations, customer support and development roles.

Lars Holst, CEO and Founder of GCEX, commented: “We are very pleased to have expanded our operations into Scotland. Our new service hub will allow us to improve upon our market leading operations and is testament to the continuing growth of GCEX.

“Scottish Enterprise was imperative in providing us with the tools and knowledge required in ensuring the process was swift and we very much appreciate their ongoing support.”

Mark Hallan, Director of Global Investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Scotland continues to go from strength to strength attracting high quality investors like GCEX who recognise the exceptional skills and business environment we have to offer young growing businesses. Scottish Enterprise is delighted to support GCEX’s plans for a facility in Glasgow.

“Competition for inward investment is fierce, but Scottish Enterprise will continue to actively promote our international leading sectors as we bid to attract companies from across the world to Scotland.”

Alongside Scottish Enterprise, GCEX has also engaged with national skills body, Skills Development Scotland (SDS), to support the company accessing the talent it requires for its Glasgow facility.

GCEX’s arrival into Glasgow is the latest good news for Scotland’s fintech sector. At the end of January, the Scottish fintech sector became the first in the UK, and only the third in Europe, to receive formal accreditation as a cluster of excellence.

The Scottish cluster was founded as an independent industry organisation by the financial services sector, universities, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise, and is overseen by FinTech Scotland.