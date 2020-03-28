Saturday update
Daily Business Live: Scots Sec latest coronavirus sufferer
12.30pm: Lottery supports virus victims
The National Lottery is distributing up to £300 million to the most vulnerable across the UK during the corona crisis.
Charities and voluntary organisations will receive a cash injection over the coming months.
12.25pm: Jack gets virus symptoms
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is the latest UK Cabinet minister to suffer from coronavirus symptoms.
He said: “In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus. In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home.”
Mr Jackj, the Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway, has a mild temperature and a cough and has not been tested.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have test positive.