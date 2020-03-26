Daily Business Live: Loganair; Intu; Reach; Weir China

Thursday update

7.40am: Loganair

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair CEO, said he cannot promise that all 16 routes acquired from Flybe will be continued once the virus alert is over.

“We will take a view on demand when the market comes back,” he said.

He expects Loganair to be operating half of its fleet from next week “which is not enough to keep the airline going long term”.

There are challenges because some airports are closing terminals.

He said the company is either too big or too small to qualify for some of the government support on offer and is in talks about a way through.

7.20am: Lloyd’s of London

Lloyd’s, the insurance syndicate, said the market is in a strong position to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and support its customers and business partners.

In 2019, Lloyd’s net resources increased by 8.6% to £30.6bn, reflecting an exceptionally strong balance sheet and a central solvency ratio of 238%.

Although there has been a high degree of turbulence in the financial markets over recent weeks, as at 19 March Lloyd’s solvency ratio stood at 205%.

7.15am Reach expects impact

The owner of the Daily Record and numerous local news titles said advertising revenue deferrals may be expected given its discretionary nature, print circulation will be impacted by footfall reductions and closures of outlets and events delays or cancellation may be necessary.

Mitigation plans are being developed to try to partially offset some of these.

The company, formally Trinity Mirror, expects to provide further financial guidance in a trading update at its AGM which is scheduled for 7 May and is under review.

7.05am: Intu’s rent shortfall

The shopping centre owner said it had received only 29% of rent for the second quarter of the year in the UK which was due yesterday.

For the same period last year, it had received 77% on the quarter day.

The company, whose properties include Braehead in Renfrewshire, said it is discussions with its customers on the outstanding rents.

As at 24 March it had cash and facilities of £184 million but has significantly reduced capital expenditure for the foreseeable future and is cutting back on head office costs to maintain additional cash within the business.

“The reduced social activity is likely to continue for the foreseeable future impacting our footfall and potential future rents. The impact of the reduced rents received is expected to require us to seek covenant waivers and we are in constructive discussions with the relevant lenders.”

It is in talks with the UK Government and about accessing the £330 billion support package and other measures.

Given the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19, it is no longer able to provide guidance in relation to the 2020 financial year.

7am: Weir China back working

The Glasgow-headquartered engineer said that its three facilities in China which endured a forced shut-down in early February are now back to full operating capacity.

However, other operations and supply chains are increasingly disrupted as governments step up their efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

The company is curtailing all non-essential capital expenditure so that spending in 2020 will now be significantly lower than previous guidance,

The board has decided to withdraw its recommendation to pay a 2019 final dividend.

5am: Markets

Wall Street continued its rebound, fuelled by a record $2 trillion stimulus package. The Dow Jones closed 495.64 (2.39%) higher. The FTSE100 resumed its upward surge, closing at 5,688.20, up 242.19 points (4.45%).

However, investors are on tenterhooks ahead of jobless numbers in the US due at 1230 GMT, with forecasts in a Reuters poll ranging from 250,000 claims to four million.

Japan’s Nikkei 225, which jumped 8% on Wednesday was down 3.1% while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2%.

4.40am: Oil prices slip

A glut of oil combined with depressed demand put a halt to three days of gains. Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.7%, to $27.20 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 37 cents, or 1.5%, to $24.12 a barrel.