Daily Business Live: Cummings; Easyjet; Salmond

Monday Update

Noon: Markets

After falling by more than 3% this morning, the FTSE 100 has rebounded and is now down 38.69 points (0.7%) at 5,471.64.

10.50am: Cummings gets symptoms

Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings has gone into self-isolation after developing coronavirus symptoms over the weekend

10.30am: Salmond warning

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to think carefully before allowing her predecessor Alex Salmond to relaunch his political ambitions within the SNP, says the Scottish Tories.

9am: EY quits audit

EY has resigned as auditor of Finablr, parent of foreign exchange provider Travelex, after the troubled payments firm, saying it had concerns over the FTSE 250 company’s governance.

EY had made clear that a condition for continuing to act as auditor was that a number of changes be made to the composition of the board. Two directors resigned but the board was unable to accommodate all of EY’s requirements.

Trading in the firm’s shares was suspended earlier this month after Finablr warned it was preparing for potential insolvency. It has launched an investigation into its finances.

8.25am: Ted Baker CEO

Ted Baker, the fashion chain, has appointed Rachel Osborne as chief executive.

8.20am: FirstGroup GWR contract

FirstGroup is to continue operating Great Western Railway services in southwest England from 1 April. The agreement runs until 31 March 2023, with a possible extension of up to one further year at the Department for Transport’s discretion.

8.15am: Markets

The FTSE 100 fell in early trade by 72.63 points (1.32%) to 5,437.70.

7.30am: Easyjet grounds fleet

EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of 330-plus planes after agreeing a two-month furlough for cabin crew.

EasyJet, whose main base is London Gatwick and serves 159 airports and 1,051 routes, has 9,000 UK-based staff including 4,000 cabin crew.

The grounding of its gigantic fleet came just over a week after the airline pressed ahead with a £174million payout to shareholders.

Easyjet, Virgin Atlantic, Loganair, Eastern Airways, and Norwegian Air Shuttle are considering asking the government for support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was preparing a support package for the aviation industry which could have seen the Government take stakes in airlines.

However, he has now told industry leaders that the Treasury will only provide support ‘as a last resort’ – and wants them to exhaust all other options first.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA) has accused the Government of abandoning the sector amid fears some airlines could collapse within weeks.

7.10am: Kier remains operational

The construction company has put in place “extensive continuity and mitigation plans” to ensure that it can operate safely and in line with the Government’s latest guidance.

“If sites or workplaces are not able to operate to this standard, we will either implement modifications to their layout or working practices or close them.”

Approximately 80% of the company’s sites or workplaces continue to operate, although it recognises that this may change.

The company’s 6,500 employees, including the executive committee, and the board have taken a reduction in pay.

7am: Macfarlane pay cut

The board of packaging company Macfarlane will waive 25% of their salaries and fees from April until September and the executive directors have deferred payment of their 2019 bonuses. All non-critical operational and capital spend has stopped.

The board will not pay the proposed final dividend of 1.76 pence per share. This will reduce cash outflows by £2.8 million in the second quarter of 2020..

6.30am: Oil at 18 year low

Oil prices fell below $20 a barrel for the first time in 18 years hit by a fall in demand and the supply war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which has flooded the market with cheap crude.

Brent futures were down 6.7%, or $1.68, to $23.25 a barrel as of 0249 GMT, after earlier dropping to $23.03, the lowest since November 2002.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as far as $19.92, near an 18-year low hit earlier this month, and was last trading down 5.4%, or $1.17, at $20.34 a barrel.

The FTSE 100 – 27% down on where it started the year – looks set for a subdued start to the week, despite further falls in Asia’s main markets overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.5% amid lingering concern that the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak could be far more damaging than current predictions.