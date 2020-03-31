Daily Business Live: McGill joins Sigma; BA halts Gatwick flights

Tuesday update

7.15am: Sigma hires CFO

Private rented sector provider Sigma Capital has appointed former David Murray adviser Michael McGill to the board as group chief financial officer with immediate effect.

He was previously Group CFO at Baxters Food Group, CFO at Lomond Capital, the residential asset management company specialising in the UK private rental sector, and group finance director at Murray International Holdings, the property and metals group.

The company said it is well positioned, with a significantly de-risked delivery model, robust balance sheet with low gearing, and geographically diversified portfolio .

In an interim statement for its PRS REIT, it said construction work on all sites has been temporarily suspended.

“Given the Company’s delivery model, which includes fixed price contracts, there is little adverse cash flow implication for the company during this period of suspension”.

Steve Smith, chairman, said: “While the coronavirus pandemic has created significant uncertainty in every walk of life, we believe that our business is resilient.

“Our customer base is diversified and the underlying demand for good quality rental housing is strong.”

7.10am: BA grounds flights

British Airways has axed all its flights to and from Gatwick Airport, following its decision to mothball flights serving Bournemouth, Glasgow and Cardiff. It is still operating out of London Heathrow with a reduced schedule.

easyJet yesterday grounded its entire fleet of 330 planes.

7.10am: Galliford Try site work

The construction firm, which helped build the Aberdeen by-pass, says it has “risk assessed” every one of its construction sites and modified or curtailed site activities to ensure that no work is undertaken if is unable to fully comply with the hygiene and social distancing guidelines, or if people cannot travel safely to work.

Sites that remain operating do so under the strictest of parameters.

“Galliford Try remains a well-capitalised business with no debt or bank covenants.

“The board will at the appropriate time consider paying the interim dividend with the final dividend.”

7.05am: Costain funding ongoing

The builder said a proposed said its capital raising of up to £100 million is due to be completed in the coming weeks, fully underwritten by HSBC, Investec and Liberum on a standby basis.

The company, which has paused work on some sites, will not to pay a final dividend for year ended 31 December.

“We remain well placed to benefit from the long-term opportunity to address the UK’s changing infrastructure needs once our operations can fully resume.”