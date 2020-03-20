Daily Business Live: FTSE higher; M&S ponders closures

Friday updates

8.15am: Markets

The FTSE 100 has opened sharply higher on the back of the latest stimulus measures and the prospect of wage support from the Chancellor. In early trade it was trading at 5,372.43, up 220.82 points (4.29%).

8.00am: Rail timetable

Rail services in Scotland will move to a reduced timetable from Monday (23 March) onwards.

The decision is to protect services for essential workers and allow vital freight trains to continue to operate.

7.50am: HSBC

Interim HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has been appointed on a permanent basis after leading the bank for seven months.

During his time as interim CEO Mr Quinn has cut 35,000 jobs and scaled back operations in Europe and the US.

7.40am: Wetherspoons

The pubs chain has decided to delay most capital projects and to reduce expenditure, where possible, including the cancellation of the interim dividend.

As a result of these actions, combined with the Government’s proposals on business rates relief and credit guarantee facilities, the company believes it has sufficient liquidity to maintain operations at a substantially lower level of sales.

“As many companies and commentators have noted, the current health crisis places the hospitality industry, in particular, under great pressure. Wetherspoon, like our peers, will be working closely with all parties, including employees, banks, landlords and suppliers, in order to emerge from the situation in the best shape.”

Profit before tax for the year to 26 January came in 15.2% higher at £57.9m.

7.30am M&S

Marks & Spencer says it is too early to make any reasonable forecast for revenues in the next financial year but the company is planning for a prolonged downturn in demand for Clothing and Home, and some stores may have to close temporarily.

Ir expects to redeploy significant numbers of staff to support the food business.

The forecast was within the range of market expectations and in line with the guidance issued in January until the current week.

“Our Food business has so far remained strong illustrating the resilience we derive from having the combination of related businesses under one umbrella. The final result could be at or below the bottom end of the range of PBT of £440-460m, given probable very depressed trading in Clothing and Home.”

The board does not anticipate making a final dividend payment for this financial year, resulting in an anticipated cash saving of c.£130m.

7.25 am: Heathrow

The airport says the spread of Coronavirus represents a “seismic challenge” for the global aviation industry – including Heathrow which is reducing operating costs, cancelling executive pay, freezing recruitment and reviewing all capital projects.

It will take steps to reorganise and shrink operations to remain open throughout the crisis. Keeping Heathrow open will enable some passenger services to continue, as well as facilitating cargo operations which will safeguard vital supply lines for the UK.

The company is taking a number of “immediate actions to safeguard the financial resilience of the business”.

The management team are reviewing further actions which can be taken if required and as the situation continues to develop.

The UK Government has confirmed that it will provide support for the UK aviation sector – including airlines and airports.

“Prudent management over the past decade means that our business is well funded and in a robust financial position, with cash and committed facilities available of £3.3 billion designed to maintain at least a 12-month liquidity horizon.

7.15am: Stress tests

The Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority have cancelled the 2020 stress test for eight major UK banks and building societies, as the country’s economy fights the spread of Covid-19.

7.10am: Frasers to miss target

Frasers Group, which includes Sports Direct and House of Fraser, said it expects COVID-19 will cause “significant disruption to its business”, including reducing customer footfall.

It therefore says it will not achieve the range of guidance of 5% to 15% EBITDA growth previously given for the financial year ending 26 April 2020.

Accordingly, and given the ongoing uncertainty, the company is no longer giving formal guidance in relation to the financial year 2020.

Frasers Group’s year-to-date performance had been in-line with expectations prior to COVID-19.

The company said it has a strong management team which can adapt and respond quickly to challenges and changing market conditions. Over the longer term, the Board remains confident in focusing on the company’s elevation strategy.