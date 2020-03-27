Daily Business Live: Ashley apologises; Menzies pay cut; Next shuts

Friday update

7.20am: Menzies directors pay cut

Directors and senior management at aviation group John Menzies have taken 20% pay cuts as the CEO of the near two centuries old company says it has never faced such difficult and unpredictable times.

…more follows

7.15am: Balfour Beatty

Construction firm Balfour Beatty said its Annual General Meeting due to be held on 14 May has been postponed. A new date has yet to be agreed.

As the Group’s proposed final dividend for 2019 of 4.3 pence per share, which was due to be paid on 3 July, requires approval at the AGM, the postponement of the AGM means the approval of this final dividend to shareholders will be postponed accordingly.

Whilst Balfour Beatty benefits from a strong financial position, in light of the market uncertainty arising from COVID-19, the board said it will keep the appropriateness of paying the final dividend under review until the rescheduled AGM, with a final decision dependant on the prevailing circumstances at the time.

The group chairman, executive directors, non-Executive directors and the executive Committee have agreed to take a 20% reduction to their salaries.

7.10am: Ashley apologises

Mike Ashley, majority owner of Frasers Group, has apologised for planning to open Sports Direct stores immediately after the Prime Minister asked shops to close.

In an open letter, he said: “Given what has taken place over the last few days, I thought it was necessary to address and apologise for much of what has been reported across various media outlets regarding my personal actions and those of the Frasers Group business.

“Our intentions were only to seek clarity from the Government as to whether we should keep some of our stores open; we would never have acted against their advice.

“In hindsight, our emails to the Government were ill-judged and poorly timed, when they clearly had much greater pressures than ours to deal with. On top of this, our communications to our employees and the public on this was poor.”

…more follows

7am: Next closes

Fashion and furnishings business Next has “taken the difficult decision” to temporarily close its online, warehousing and distribution operations.

It said it has listened carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfil online orders.

“It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate,” it said in a statement.

The company will not be taking any online orders until further notice.

6.15am: Markets

Asia continued to advance on Friday after hopes of a coronavirus relief bill in the US helped Wall Street to a third day of gains.

Indexes in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai were all in the green, but Australia’s ASX fell.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.92% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.8%.

Wall Street shrugged off dismal jobs figures to mark its strongest three days since 1931.

The Dow Jones closed at 22,552.17, up 1,351.62 points (6.38%)., That was 21% up on its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market, according to a widely used definition.

Investors flocked to buy shares despite the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surgeing to 3.28 million last week amid state-wide lockdowns.

Expectations are high that the House of Representatives will pass the $2trn stimulus measure to support distressed industries, including airlines, after the Senate cleared the proposal.

It would flood the country with cash in an effort to halt the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.