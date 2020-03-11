Coronavirus loan scheme will assist businesses

Budget: coronavirus

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Crisis: coronavirus

The government is to introduce a coronavirus loan scheme to cover the cost of salaries and bills which will offer loans of up to £1.2 million to support small and medium-sized businesses.

“The government will offer a generous guarantee on those loans, covering up to 80% of losses, with no fees, so that banks can lend with confidence,” said chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“This will unlock up to £1bn of attractive working capital loans to support small businesses, with more as needed.”

Mr Sunak has also pledged to support the NHS with billions of pounds if necessary during the coronavirus crisis.

“Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with Covid-19 – it will get,” he said. “We will get through this together.

“So, whether it’s research for a vaccine, recruiting thousands of returning staff, or supporting our brilliant doctors and nurses… whether it’s millions of pounds or billions of pounds… whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS.

“To support the NHS and other public services, I am also setting aside a £5bn emergency response fund – and will go further if necessary. “

He added: “You will soon be able to obtain a sick note alternative by contacting 111. We are relaxing the requirement for people self-isolating to physically attend a job centre to claim benefits; everything can be done by phone or online.”

Mr Sunak also called on employers not to hit workers in the pocket should they require to self-isolate during the outbreak.

Self-employed who contract coronavirus or have to self-isolate will be able to claim statutory sick pay from day one.

For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, statutory sick pay will be refunded in full by the government for up to two weeks.

“We are now joining with employers and unions today calling on all employers who do have employees who make the decision that they do need to go into a period of isolation, to continue to pay them as normal in recognition of the great challenge that we are now facing,” said the chancellor.

“We recognise that for some employers, this may well be a challenge. We understand the financial dimensions that are involved in this.

“We are calling on employers to do all they can to ensure that if somebody is in a position where they can’t come to work because of concern in relation to the contraction of Covid-19, that employers do all they can to allow them to work through that while they’re also on normal pay.”