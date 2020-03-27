Co-op fills 5,000 job vacancies in less than a week

Supermarket roles filled

By a Daily Business reporter |

Shelves need replenishing more often

The Co-op has filled all of 5,000 temporary vacancies less than a week after announcing the recruitment drive.

It joined other supermarket chains in a campaign to hire 50,000 staff to keep stores open and shelves stocked during the coronavirus crisis.

The sudden availability of thousands of people meant that many were able to start immediately. All 5,000 will have been placed in stores by this weekend.

It should help replenish shelves more efficiently, and fulfil online orders more quickly, it said.

“Just one week ago we asked members of the British public who needed jobs to come forward and join forces with us,” said Co-op Food CEO Jo Whitfield.

“The response has been overwhelming as people pull together to feed the nation. All of our colleagues are heroes and are doing an amazing job under huge pressure.”

Earlier this week the Coop announced measures to safeguard staff and shoppers, including floor markers, operating alternate cash desks and controlling the number of customers in stores.

Tesco is said to have received half a million applications for 20,000 jobs on offer.