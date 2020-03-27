Main Menu

Supermarket roles filled

Co-op fills 5,000 job vacancies in less than a week

By a Daily Business reporter | March 27, 2020
coop

Shelves need replenishing more often

The Co-op has filled all of 5,000 temporary vacancies less than a week after announcing the recruitment drive.

It joined other supermarket chains in a campaign to hire 50,000 staff to keep stores open and shelves stocked during the coronavirus crisis.

The sudden availability of thousands of people meant that many were able to start immediately. All 5,000 will have been placed in stores by this weekend.

It should help replenish shelves more efficiently, and fulfil online orders more quickly, it said.

“Just one week ago we asked members of the British public who needed jobs to come forward and join forces with us,” said Co-op Food CEO Jo Whitfield.

“The response has been overwhelming as people pull together to feed the nation. All of our colleagues are heroes and are doing an amazing job under huge pressure.”

Earlier this week the Coop announced measures to safeguard staff and shoppers, including floor markers, operating alternate cash desks and controlling the number of customers in stores.  

Tesco is said to have received half a million applications for 20,000 jobs on offer.

News, Consumer & Retail, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Edinburgh Fesfival ticket-seller

Verdict due on whether Festival takes place

Just the ticket: Festival makes millions for city (pic: Terry Murden) Talks are under wayRead More

Michelin Dundee

End of the road for tyre plant as virus forces early closure

End of an era: plant will close early Tyre production at the Michelin plant inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.