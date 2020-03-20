Main Menu

More virus action

Chancellor to unveil wage rescue plan to save jobs

| March 20, 2020
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak: protection

The chancellor will today set out a support package for workers as the government attempts to protect tens of thousands of jobs affected by the coronavirus.

It could mean a suspension of tax and national insurance contributions.

Rishi Sunak met business groups and union leaders calling fort immediate action to help those working for firms facing imminent collapse from a sudden drop in income.

In Denmark companies are being promised 75% of salary if they pledge to retain their employees.

The PM has urged struggling businesses to “stick by their employees, because we’re going all going to need them”.

The latest move comes after the Bank of England announced a second interest rate cut and a further injection of bonds into the economy.

more follows

