Chancellor to unveil new support as businesses fear shutdown

Concern over closures

Kate Nicholls: catastrophic (pic: Terry Murden)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will join Boris Johnson today to announce a “significant new bailout” for businesses amid growing anxiety over the impact of the coronavirus.

Hospitality and leisure businesses are warning that new limits on social gathering will mean thousands of pubs, restaurants and theatres face closure without a massive bailout.

Mr Sunak will head up an economic and business response committee which is also expected to oversee support for the airline industry.

He said: “We are doing everything we can to keep this country, and our people, healthy and financially secure. As I said at the Budget we will do what is needed to support the economy and business, and are working rapidly to provide more support.”

One of his predecessors, George Osborne, said the Government should underwrite hundreds of billion of pounds worth of bank loans to keep small businesses going through the crisis.

Those with the symptoms of the illness – a persistent cough and temperature above 37 degrees – have been told to isolate at home with their families for 14 days, while the over-70s, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions should avoid “social contact” with others for the next 12 weeks, starting from this weekend.

Companies across all sectors are now warning of massive impact on their bottom line. Flutter, which owns betting company Paddy Power Betfair, expects a £90m to £110m hit while Transport for London said it may lose as much as £500m.

Hospitality businesses have expressed alarm at Mr Johnson’s call to “avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues”.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UK Hospitality, said Mr Johnson’s announcement had been “catastrophic”.

She warned: “The Government has effectively shut the hospitality industry without any support, and this announcement will lead to thousands of businesses closing their doors for good, and hundreds of thousands of job losses.”

The Government needs to give clear instructions – Emma McClarkin

Former Tory MEP Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “The very existence of thousands of pubs and a lot more jobs is now at risk.

“The Government needs to give clear instructions and detail on the support package to rescue the sector and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“Urgent measures to support cash flows and enable cost reductions is an absolute necessity.”

The Chancellor last week unveiled a £12bn package of support to try to counter the shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

It includes business rates relief which was later backed by the Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

The Bank of England had already slashed interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25%.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak met the new Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey yesterday to discuss the UK’s fiscal and monetary response including action taken last week.