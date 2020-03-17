Main Menu

Blow for retail jobs

Carphone Warehouse closes 531 standalone stores

| March 17, 2020

Carphone Warehouse is to close all its 531 stores from April with 2,900 job losses.

It is understood to be offering redeployment for some staff.

The company said the decision is not related to the coronavirus outbreak, but is down to a changing mobile market.

Carphone Warehouse has hundreds of stores in branches of Dixons Carphone which are unaffected.

Carphone Warehouse group chief executive Alex Baldock, said: “Customers are changing how they buy technology, and Dixons Carphone must change with them.

“We’re under way with a fundamental transformation to do so. Today’s tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders.

“Clearly, with unsustainable losses of £90m expected this year, mobile is currently holding back the whole business. There’s never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now.”

More details will follow

