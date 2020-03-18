Canongate office scheme gets council go-ahead

Plans approved

New development off Royal Mile

An office development off Canongate in Edinburgh has been granted planning permission by Edinburgh Council.

The scheme, by Summix Capital, will provide workspace within the heart of the capital’s Old Town.

Research from Savills Estate Agents has shown that in the capital a shortage of quality office stock contributed to city centre take-up falling to 380,000 sq ft in 2019, lower than the preceding two years.

The building includes a cafe and on-site cycling provision and facilities for greener commuting.

There will be four floors designed for small and medium businesses with the provision for coworking. Each floor will have 5,000 sq. ft with accessible break out spaces on the top two floors.

Architects 3DReid worked on the scheme, and the planning consultants were Turley.