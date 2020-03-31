Main Menu

Campbell provides £1m BID boost for local economies

| March 31, 2020
Aileen Campbell

Aileen Campbell: released funds (pic: Terry Murden)

Businesses will share a £1 million resilience fund to spend on projects that will help their local economy.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell has releases the funds for Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to ease pressures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

BIDS allows local businesses to pay an additional levy on top of their business rates. There are 37 active BIDs across Scotland with more in the pipeline.

It has been suggested that local authorities should not collect the BID levy during the current COVID-19 crisis, while the £1 million resilience fund will allow many BIDs to play a vital role in supporting local businesses and town centres during these challenging times.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership and programme director of Scotland’s Improvement Districts, said: “This funding will allow BIDs to play a crucial role in supporting local businesses to access the various mitigation packages that are available, and will provide a forum to bring local businesses and communities together to try and keep our towns and cities moving.

“Many businesses are coming up with creative ways to keep trading, and BIDs can support the scaling up of this innovation and creativity across the country.”

