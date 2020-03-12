Main Menu

Cameron Hume expands with two key hires

| March 12, 2020

Brian Jack and Andy Kelly

Edinburgh-based Cameron Hume has appointed Brian Jack as head of money markets and Andy Kelly as business development manager.

Mr Jack, formerly head of treasury at Kames Capital, has been appointed to lead the expansion of Cameron Hume’s offering to clients by launching a cash business. 

He has a track record of building and growing cash and short duration fixed income businesses at Ignis and SWIP.

Mr Kelly has a long record in the industry, having held senior positions in Barclays, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Legal & General Investment Management and most recently Kames Capital, where he was head of liquidity sales for three years.

Chris Torkington, managing director at Cameron Hume, said: “They are hugely experienced and knowledgeable and will help us drive the business forward.”

