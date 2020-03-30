Business consultant joins Two Rivers Recruitment

Recruitment

Two Rivers Recruitment, based in Scotland, has appointed Alan Crockert as a senior advisor to the board.

A well-known figure in the UK recruitment industry and a main board director for over thirty years of a series of Scottish recruitment companies, all of which prospered under his guidance, Mr Crockert’s focus is in working with business owners who need additional, objective support in developing themselves and their organisations.

As an active mentor and adviser across a range of sectors, he is now involved with Two Rivers at a crucial stage of its development where his role will be to provide strategic, operational and personal development support to the board and employees.

The hire comes as the firm continues its expansion both at home and abroad and follows the recent appointment to the Two Rivers advisory board of career human resources executive Jim Drain as a non-executive director.

Eddie Finnigan, Two Rivers founder and managing director, said: “Alan is a man I have wanted to appoint to our advisory board for a number of years. He has extensive experience of overseeing successful decision-making in rapidly growing recruitment companies.

“Handling rapid growth is a quality business challenge to have to cope with, but it needs to be tempered by experience and wise counsel and with Alan’s insight and expertise I believe the business will benefit hugely.”